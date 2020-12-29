Tuesday

29th Dec 2020

Macron aide defends lunching with far-right starlet

Bruno Roger-Petit, an advisor to French president Emmanuel Macron, has defended having had lunch, in October, with well-known French far-right politician Marion Maréchal, after their meeting became public Sunday. "I wanted to know what she had to say and whether it echoed the state of [national] opinion - which it did not. I found out that we disagreed," Roger-Petit said Monday, after facing a barrage of criticism from liberal politicians.

EU faces long wait for full vaccine supplies

The EU is still several months away from having enough vaccines to inoculate its 450 million people, with Pfizer and BioNTech, its principle suppliers, aiming for September for delivery targets.

2013: Snowden was 'wake-up call' for GDPR

The contentious negotiations on the EU's data protection rules (GDPR), very much influenced by intense lobbying from the US, radically changed after whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that US intelligence services were collecting worldwide user-data.

2012: EU's Nobel Peace Prize for 'fraternity between nations'

In 2012, the Norwegian Nobel Committee unanimously decided that developments in Europe after World War II represented the "fraternity between nations" and "peace congresses" cited by Alfred Nobel as criteria for the peace prize in his 1895 will.

