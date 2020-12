By EUobserver

The European Commission has announced it intends to purchase an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. "We will therefore have 300 million doses of this vaccine, which was assessed as safe and effective," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in a Tweet on Tuesday. EU officials told Reuters in November that a single dose was priced at €15.5.