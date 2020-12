By EUobserver

The NGO Caminando Fronteras said close to 2,200 people died trying to reach Spain throughout 2020, with most deaths taking place on trips to the Canary Islands, reported the AFP new agency. Spain's interior ministry said 19,566 attempted to reach the islands between the first of January and 30 November, compared to 1,993 in 2019. It noted at least 8,000 made the attempt in the month of November alone.