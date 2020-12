By EUobserver

The UK medicines regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 on Wednesday, which is geared towards helping the elderly. The UK has ordered 100m doses. Oxford/AstraZeneca had a 62 percent efficacy in their largest trial, of 11,636 people, but 90 percent efficacy in a small additional sub-group in the UK numbering 2,741. The vaccine is easier to transport and store than the one produced by Pfizer/BioNTech.