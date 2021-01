By EUobserver

Bosnia must do more to help the 10,000 or so migrants stuck there, after hundreds were left homeless in freezing weather when their so-called 'Lipa' camp burned down last month, the EU has said. "The situation is completely unacceptable. Lives and basic human rights ... are jeopardised," Johann Sattler, an EU special envoy, said Saturday, Deutsche Welle reports. Bosnia has received €85.5m from the EU for migrant assistance.