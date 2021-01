By EUobserver

The Conservative party in the UK would lose 80 seats if an election was held, wiping out its majority and putting it almost neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour, according to pollster Focaldata. The Scottish National Party, who want a second independence referendum, would win 57 out of 59 seats in Scotland. The next election is in 2024. The poll was seen as a public verdict on Brexit and pandemic-handling.