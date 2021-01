By EUobserver

The German government approved a total of €1.16 billion in arms exports during 2020 to countries involved in both the Yemen and Libya conflicts, reported news agency DPA. Germany, by 17 December, had signed off on permits to export weapons and military equipment worth €752m to Egypt, €305.1m to Qatar, over €51m to the United Arab Emirates, €23.4m to Kuwait, and around €22.9m to Turkey.