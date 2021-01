By EUobserver

Iran has notified UN weapons inspectors it plans to enrich uranium to 20 percent - just below weapons grade - at its underground Fordow facility after the US, in 2017, abandoned an EU-brokered nuclear non-proliferation deal. It also accused the US and Israel of planning a false-flag strike on US assets in Iraq in order to justify US air-raids on Iran in the final days of the Donald Trump presidency.