By EUobserver

Trading in EU-listed shares is shifting smoothly from London to Amsterdam and Paris in the wake of Brexit, according to trading platforms Cboe Europe, the London Stock Exchange's new Dutch outpost, and Aquis Exchange, speaking to Reuters. "All our systems are operating normally, and as expected the majority of activity in EEA-symbols [mainly EU-listed shares] is now taking place on our Dutch venue," Cboe Europe president David Howson said.