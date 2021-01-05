By EUobserver

The European Commission said on Monday that it is examining the preliminary agreement reached by the UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar. The deal would allow the British Overseas Territory to join the Schengen area - with Spain "ultimately responsible" for controls at Gibraltar's port and airport, Spainish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said. The Gibraltar deal will be part of the UK-EU treaty that should be ready within six months.