5th Jan 2021

Brussels examines post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar

The European Commission said on Monday that it is examining the preliminary agreement reached by the UK and Spain regarding Gibraltar. The deal would allow the British Overseas Territory to join the Schengen area - with Spain "ultimately responsible" for controls at Gibraltar's port and airport, Spainish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said. The Gibraltar deal will be part of the UK-EU treaty that should be ready within six months.

EU: Bosnia 'sacrificing' homeless migrants

The European Commission is providing an additional €3.5m of humanitarian aid to help migrants made homeless in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to political infighting.

Opinion

We must have the courage to prioritise green sciences

The Danish government has committed to reducing Denmark's CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030. These are not figures made up for the occasion. They are the targets that scientists believe are the bare necessity.

Opinion

EU cannot ignore history in Balkans enlargement

It is high time Europe makes cultural and historical dialogue part of its enlargement process in the Balkans, following the debacle on Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Interview

2018: Juncker: Far-right 'never had a chance' against the EU

The far-right rose in power over the span of 2017 and 2018. But for former EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, they never posed a real threat. "They are not right because their basic societal analysis is wrong," he said.

News in Brief

  1. Netherlands and Germany refuse entry to UK nationals
  2. UK goes into full lockdown, Germany extends measures
  3. Brexit will make UK 'less safe' from criminals
  4. Vaccines prompt rally in EU firms' share values
  5. Brussels examines post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar
  6. Poland to probe why celebrities got first shot at vaccines
  7. Scotland goes into full lockdown until February
  8. Trading in EU-listed shares shifting from London to Europe

