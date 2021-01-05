Ticker
Poland to probe why celebrities got first shot at vaccines
By EUobserver
The Polish health ministry ordered the hospital of Warsaw medical university to clarify why some well-known actors and politicians received Covid-19 vaccines before they were eligible, The Guardian reported on Monday. Some of those vaccinated claimed that they were chosen as "ambassadors" in a vaccine-promotion campaign. Until now, only medical personal were supposed to receive the jabs - due to be followed by people aged over 60.