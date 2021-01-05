By EUobserver

Shares in the world's largest holiday company, Germany's Tui, jumped 8.3 percent in the first trading day of 2021, after its president said he expected "a largely normal summer" due to the roll-out of vaccinations in Europe. Shares in the so-called STOXX 600 pan-European index also recovered to levels last seen in February 2020, before the pandemic struck, Reuters reports. British, French, and German stock exchanges also reported smaller rebounds.