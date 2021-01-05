Ticker
Scotland goes into full lockdown until February
By EUobserver
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Monday that the country will be placed in lockdown until February. Scots will be required to stay home and telework where is possible, while schools will remain closed, the BBC reported. The move follows an increase in the number of cases, with 15 percent of tests returning a positive result - what "illustrates the severity and urgency of the situation," according to Sturgeon.