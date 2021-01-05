By EUobserver

British ex-security chiefs have rubbished a claim by interior minister Priti Patel that Brexit would improve UK security. Lord Ricketts, a former national-security adviser, told the BBC Monday "small print" in the Brexit deal meant it could take 20 days for British police to get information from EU colleagues on suspects. Lord Blair, a former police chief, said the country's police believed Brexit "is going to make us less safe".