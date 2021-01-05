Ticker
UK goes into full lockdown, Germany extends measures
By EUobserver
As case numbers continue to climb, UK prime minister Boris Johnson declared on Monday a lockdown for England until mid-February. All non-essential shops will be closed, along with schools and universities. On the same day, the German government and the majority of Germany's 16 federal states agreed to extend lockdown measures until 31 January to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Deutsche Welle reported on Monday.