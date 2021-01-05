Ticker
Netherlands and Germany refuse entry to UK nationals
By EUobserver
More than a dozen UK nationals have been refused entry to the Netherlands because Britain is no longer exempt from Covid-related restrictions on non-essential travel from outside the EU since it left the bloc, the Guardian reports. British citizens living in Spain were also barred from boarding flights in the UK because the airline said their pre-Brexit residency papers were no longer valid, while others were refused entry to Germany.