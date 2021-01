By EUobserver

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states are expected to extend a strict lockdown until the end of the month in a bid to stop the surge in coronavirus infections, German media reported on Tuesday. "The coronavirus situation is very serious. We must remain tough and should not stop too soon," Markus Soeder, Bavarian premier tweeted. By Monday, Germany had vaccinated 266,000 people.