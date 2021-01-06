Wednesday

6th Jan 2021

Ticker

Hong Kong: pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested

By

More than 50 people including pro-democracy politicians and campaigners have been arrested in Hong Kong, in an unprecedented crackdown by authorities on opposition in the region, the Guardian reports. The activists were reportedly held under China's national security law, with some accused of "subverting state power" by holding primaries and saying they intended to win a majority of seats in an upcoming Hong Kong election.

EU leaders to discuss vaccine roll-out this month

EU leaders regularly held video-conferences to coordinate the pandemic reaction last year, but countries and EU institutions recently began a blame-game over the sluggish roll-out of vaccines.

Confusion over Gibraltar border controls in UK-Spain deal

Gibraltar is moving towards a new era after the UK and Spain reached a preliminary post-Brexit deal to avoid a hard border - but one which has triggered highly-sensitive border control issues on the peninsula Rock linked to Spain.

Opinion

Sweden's non-lockdown didn't work - why not?

The Swedish king would have been better advised to use his annual Christmas interview to call for unity of purpose and shed light on the political roots of the country's response.

Column

BioNTech: Stop talking about their 'migration background'

I understand that the German-Turkish community - often subjected to condescension in Germany - celebrated the story. Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türecki represent scientific excellence and business success at the highest level.

