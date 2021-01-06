Ticker
Hong Kong: pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested
By EUobserver
More than 50 people including pro-democracy politicians and campaigners have been arrested in Hong Kong, in an unprecedented crackdown by authorities on opposition in the region, the Guardian reports. The activists were reportedly held under China's national security law, with some accused of "subverting state power" by holding primaries and saying they intended to win a majority of seats in an upcoming Hong Kong election.