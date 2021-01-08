Friday

8th Jan 2021

Ticker

Vaccine orders 'more than enough', German minister says

By

German health minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday defended his country's handling of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, saying Germany has "more than enough" vaccines for its 83 million citizens. He added that the newly-approved Moderna jabs are expected in the coming week. Spahn, who came under criticism for the slow roll-out of the vaccine, said the vaccine is "scarce" globally. Since late December, German inoculated 367,331 people, DPA reported.

Interview

Former US envoy to EU: 'Our democracy is fragile'

"I never dreamt I would see these things ... and chilling, chilling," Anthony Gardner, the former US ambassador to the EU, said of the pro-Trump mob which stormed the Capitol earlier this week.

Interview

Lithuania: US is still EU partner on world stage

China, Iran, and Russia have gloated about the attack on the US Capitol, but for Lithuania's foreign minister, the American republic and democracy more broadly speaking will bounce back.

US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?

European far-right leaders who back outgoing US president Donald Trump condemned the violent mob who stormed the Capitol in Washington - but fell short of pinning blame on the man who incited the rioters.

EUobserved

European democrats, time to wake up

After the mob attack on Washington's Capitol Hill, we have to ask ourselves if it would be possible to see such a march on Brussels? The answer is: Yes. Europe is dealing with the same dark forces.

News in Brief

  1. EU Commission secures more BioNTech-Pfizer doses
  2. New Russian laws restrict rights to protest against regime
  3. Turkey says normalisation talks with France going well
  4. Leave.EU campaign group moves from UK to Ireland
  5. Portugal seeks EU approval to save national airline
  6. WHO: Europe must do more in face of 'alarming situation'
  7. Post-Brexit purchases from UK come with VAT 'surprise'
  8. US Democrats win majority in Senate amid chaos

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

