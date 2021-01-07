By EUobserver

German health minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday defended his country's handling of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, saying Germany has "more than enough" vaccines for its 83 million citizens. He added that the newly-approved Moderna jabs are expected in the coming week. Spahn, who came under criticism for the slow roll-out of the vaccine, said the vaccine is "scarce" globally. Since late December, German inoculated 367,331 people, DPA reported.