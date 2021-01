By EUobserver

The Netherlands on Wednesday began its Covid-19 vaccination program almost two weeks after most other EU countries. Frontline hospital workers will be first in line. Prime minister Mark Rutte told MPs on Tuesday that authorities had focused on the easy-to-handle vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which has not yet been cleared for use in the EU, and not the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved first.