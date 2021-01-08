By EUobserver

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will remain in custody in Britain, while the US appeals a court decision to block his extradition to face charges there for leaking secret documents, a judge in London ruled on Wednesday. Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who on Monday refused to grant his extradition, said that, if released, there were "substantial grounds" to suspect Assange would "fail to surrender" for future appeal hearings, AFP reported.