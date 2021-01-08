Ticker
Belarus starts vaccinating with Russia's Sputnik jab
By EUobserver
Belarus started this week a coronavirus vaccination drive using the Sputnik V jab, becoming the first country outside Russia to use the vaccine developed by Moscow, the Moscow Times writes. Belarus, with a population of around 9.5 million, has registered more than 188,000 cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 1,400 deaths. Belarus' health minister said health workers and teachers would be among the first to be vaccinated.