Belarus starts vaccinating with Russia's Sputnik jab

By

Belarus started this week a coronavirus vaccination drive using the Sputnik V jab, becoming the first country outside Russia to use the vaccine developed by Moscow, the Moscow Times writes. Belarus, with a population of around 9.5 million, has registered more than 188,000 cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 1,400 deaths. Belarus' health minister said health workers and teachers would be among the first to be vaccinated.

EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins

The EU has demanded China cooperate with the international community to understand better the pandemic, after Chinese officials blocked the arrival of a group of World Health Organization (WHO) researchers investigating the origins of Covid-19 in Wuhan.

Opinion

The surprise return of the 'Weimar Triangle'

One little-discussed outcome of Berlin's six-months stint in the EU presidency hot seat is the reactivation of intra-EU consultations among France, Germany... and Poland.

Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal

A journalist who had demanded the EU postpone its trade deal with Vietnam until human rights improved has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The EU Commission says it first needs to conduct a detailed analysis before responding.

Coronavirus

EU agency authorises Moderna vaccine amid blame-game

The European Medicines Agency has authorised the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US company Moderna - while the EU is involved in a blame-game over a sluggish vaccine rollout across member states.

  1. US Democrats win majority in Senate amid chaos
  2. Portugal trying to forge EU migrant-sharing deal
  3. More than 1,000 Covid deaths in UK in 24 hours
  4. Iran nuclear move risks alienating US, European powers say
  6. London court denies bail to WikiLeaks' Assange
  7. Netherlands begins late Covid-19 vaccinations
  8. Vaccine orders 'more than enough', German minister says

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

  1. EU in 'shock' as Trump mob storms 'temple of democracy'
  2. EU vaccine-sharing could have 'strategic' value
  7. What does Trump's 'coup' mean for Europe?
  8. Civilian and French military casualties mount in Mali fighting

