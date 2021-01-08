By EUobserver

France, Germany, and the UK have said Iran's recent decision to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade, "risks compromising the important opportunity for a return to diplomacy with the incoming US administration". The US abandoned an EU-brokered nuclear non-proliferation deal on Iran in 2018, but the incoming administration of president-elect Joe Biden has signalled interest in rejoining the pact. Experts saw Iran's move as a "reversible" negotiating tactic with Biden's team.