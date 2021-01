By EUobserver

Some 1,041 people infected with Covid died in the UK on Tuesday and 62,322 new cases were reported, the British government said on Wednesday. The daily death toll was the highest since 8 April, when 1,445 people died in 24 hours. The numbers made Britain Europe's worst corona-hotspot, ahead of Italy. The British government recently imposed a new lockdown, but its handling of the pandemic has faced severe criticism.