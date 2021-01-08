Friday

8th Jan 2021

Ticker

WHO: Europe must do more in face of 'alarming situation'

By

The head of the European branch of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday that the variant of Covid-19, first detected in the UK and already registered in 22 European countries, has triggered "an alarming situation" that requires authorities to strengthen public health measures. In Europe, coronavirus cases have surpassed 25 million, according to a Reuters tally - with several countries reintroducing or extending lockdowns.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Interview

Former US envoy to EU: 'Our democracy is fragile'

"I never dreamt I would see these things ... and chilling, chilling," Anthony Gardner, the former US ambassador to the EU, said of the pro-Trump mob which stormed the Capitol earlier this week.

Interview

Lithuania: US is still EU partner on world stage

China, Iran, and Russia have gloated about the attack on the US Capitol, but for Lithuania's foreign minister, the American republic and democracy more broadly speaking will bounce back.

US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?

European far-right leaders who back outgoing US president Donald Trump condemned the violent mob who stormed the Capitol in Washington - but fell short of pinning blame on the man who incited the rioters.

EUobserved

European democrats, time to wake up

After the mob attack on Washington's Capitol Hill, we have to ask ourselves if it would be possible to see such a march on Brussels? The answer is: Yes. Europe is dealing with the same dark forces.

News in Brief

  1. EU Commission secures more BioNTech-Pfizer doses
  2. New Russian laws restrict rights to protest against regime
  3. Turkey says normalisation talks with France going well
  4. Leave.EU campaign group moves from UK to Ireland
  5. Portugal seeks EU approval to save national airline
  6. WHO: Europe must do more in face of 'alarming situation'
  7. Post-Brexit purchases from UK come with VAT 'surprise'
  8. US Democrats win majority in Senate amid chaos

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Former US envoy to EU: 'Our democracy is fragile'
  2. Lithuania: US is still EU partner on world stage
  3. 'Trump is history', EU presidency chief says
  4. US riot: How did EU's pro-Trump right react?
  5. European democrats, time to wake up
  6. EU in 'shock' as Trump mob storms 'temple of democracy'
  7. EU vaccine-sharing could have 'strategic' value
  8. EU tells China to let in WHO team to study Covid origins

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us