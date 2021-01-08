By EUobserver

The head of the European branch of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday that the variant of Covid-19, first detected in the UK and already registered in 22 European countries, has triggered "an alarming situation" that requires authorities to strengthen public health measures. In Europe, coronavirus cases have surpassed 25 million, according to a Reuters tally - with several countries reintroducing or extending lockdowns.