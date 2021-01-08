By EUobserver

Turkey and France were working to normalise ties and talks were going well, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its Nato ally if Paris showed the same willingness, Ekathimerini writes. Turkey and France have disagreed over conflicts in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, as well as over the publication of cartoons of the prophet Mohammed in France.