By EUobserver

The European Commission secured an additional 200 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, with the option of an extra 100 million. In total, 600 million doses of this vaccine will be available for member states. The additional doses will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021. BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only jabs authorised in the EU. The EU sealed deals for up to 2.3 billion vaccine doses.