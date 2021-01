By EUobserver

Data released on Friday by the EU's earth observation programme, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, showed 2020 as the warmest year ever recorded - at the end of the warmest decade on record. Last year, Europe saw an increase of 0.4 degrees Celsius in comparison with 2019, the previous warmest year. "[This] is yet another reminder of the urgency of ambitious emissions reductions," Carlo Buontempo, Copernicus service director, said.