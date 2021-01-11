By EUobserver

"The UK government must ... provide an urgent multibillion package of compensation to Scotland to mitigate the lasting Brexit harm done to Scottish businesses, industries, and communities," Ian Blackford, a leading MP from the Scottish National Party said Sunday, British newspaper The Guardian reports. Scottish fishermen, for instance, have suspended exports to the EU due to excessive paperwork after the UK's Brexit transition-period ended on 1 January, among other disruptions.