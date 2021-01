By EUobserver

Italy's far-right former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, appeared before a judge in Palermo, Sicily, on Saturday, in connection with his order to block migrants from disembarking in August 2019. The judge is to decide in March if he is to face charges on abuse of power. "I am totally at ease and proud of what I did," Salvini told media after the closed-door hearing, British newspaper The Guardian reports.