By EUobserver

Britain has authorised the use of thiamethoxam, a pesticide banned by the EU in 2018 for doing harm to bees, following lobbying by the National Farmers' Union and British Sugar advocacy groups, British newspaper The Guardian reports. The decision was "environmentally regressive" for conservationist group Buglife. Some 11 states have now approved "emergency" use of the product, including Belgium, Denmark, and Spain, despite the EU decision, UK authorities said.