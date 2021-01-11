Monday

11th Jan 2021

UK authorises EU-banned bee-killing pesticide

Britain has authorised the use of thiamethoxam, a pesticide banned by the EU in 2018 for doing harm to bees, following lobbying by the National Farmers' Union and British Sugar advocacy groups, British newspaper The Guardian reports. The decision was "environmentally regressive" for conservationist group Buglife. Some 11 states have now approved "emergency" use of the product, including Belgium, Denmark and Spain, despite the EU decision, UK authorities said.

Interview

Belarus threatens to kill two UK dissidents

British nationality and international renown are not enough to make Belarus dissident Natalia Kaliada feel safe after a high-profile death threat.

Vaccines in focus in the EU This WEEK

The European Parliament's environment committee will hear from the person who negotiated the vaccine contracts, commission director-general of health and food safety, Sandra Gallina.

Hungary 'ignoring EU court ruling on asylum'

The European Court of Justice last month ruled Hungary had breached EU asylum laws. Budapest was told to stop pushing asylum seekers back into Serbia - yet nearly 2,500 people have been forced across the border since that judgement.

Italy's 2021 G20 presidency - a transatlantic reset?

The three pillars of Italy's G20 presidency - "people", "planet" and "prosperity" aimed at building a more sustainable future, as well as digital innovation - are shared by Joe Biden, which raises hopes of a positive EU-US dialogue.

Commission silent as Germany buys own vaccines

The European Commission refused to comment on whether a bilateral deal between Germany and BioNTech for 30 million additional vaccines is a breach of EU collective purchase agreements - which forbid member states from negotiating separate deals.

  1. Snow disrupts Spain vaccine-distribution
  2. France to turn Champs-Élysées into 'extraordinary garden'
  4. Italy's Salvini faces trial on migrant abuse
  5. Scotland seeks 'billions' in Brexit compensation
  6. 2020 warmest year on record for Europe
  7. EU Commission secures more BioNTech-Pfizer doses
  8. New Russian laws restrict rights to protest against regime

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

