By EUobserver

France has unveiled a plan to transform the Champs-Élysées boulevard in Paris in a €250m project due to be implemented in 2024, when it hosts the Olympic Games. It aims to cut space for cars by half and create green pedestrian areas with trees, turning the 1.9km area into an "extraordinary garden". "The legendary avenue has lost its splendour during the last 30 years," the project-managers said in a statement.