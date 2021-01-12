By EUobserver

Foreigners face a ban from Amsterdam's cannabis coffee shops as part of wide-ranging plans to discourage organised crime and cut back on drugs tourism, the Guardian writes. The city's mayor, Femke Halsema, said 58 percent of foreign tourists in Amsterdam come mainly to consume cannabis. She has proposed allowing only Dutch residents to enter its 166 marijuana-selling coffee shops. The measure will likely come into force sometime next year.