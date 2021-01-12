Ticker
WHO expert team expected in China on Thursday
By EUobserver
A World Health Organization (WHO) team of experts will arrive to China on 14 January to investigate the origin of the pandemic, Chinese authorities said on Monday. China previously blocked their arrival over a "misunderstanding". "We look forward to working closely with our counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source and its route of introduction to the human population," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.