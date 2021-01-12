By EUobserver

The US is planning to deploy some 15,000 National Guard troops to Washington and state capitals nationwide in the run-up to president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January, amid fears of protests by armed, far-right groups in support of outgoing president Donald Trump, who has claimed, falsely, that November's election was rigged. The move comes after EU leaders voiced "shock" last week when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.