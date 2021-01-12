Ticker
US to deploy 15,000 troops for Biden inauguration
By EUobserver
The US is planning to deploy some 15,000 National Guard troops to Washington and state capitals nationwide in the run-up to president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January, amid fears of protests by armed, far-right groups in support of outgoing president Donald Trump, who has claimed, falsely, that November's election was rigged. The move comes after EU leaders voiced "shock" last week when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.