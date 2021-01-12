By EUobserver

Brussels, the EU capital, is seeing a new surge in corona-infections after expats returned home from other member states after Christmas holidays. "In the past two weeks, we have had some 50,000 travellers returning from red zones," a government spokesman told the VRT broadcaster Monday. The expat-heavy Brussels districts of Etterbeek, Ixelles, and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre saw the steepest rises, amid a 62 percent jump between 31 December and 6 January.