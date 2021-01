By EUobserver

City of London bankers are losing hope in normal rights to trade in euro-registered shares in the wake of Brexit. "This is the beginning of market fragmentation," Conor Lawlor, director for Brexit at UK Finance, a bankers' group, told a British parliament hearing Tuesday, after €6bn of trades shifted from London to Amsterdam and Paris in one day last Monday. The EU had no incentive to open up, he added.