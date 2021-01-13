Ticker
AstraZeneca/Oxford file for vaccine authorisation in EU
By EUobserver
AstraZeneca and Oxford University filed a formal bid for temporary authorisation of their coronavirus vaccine, the European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday. A decision could come by 29 January, the Amsterdam-based regulator added. "An opinion on the marketing authorisation could be issued by 29 January, provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete," the agency said.