By EUobserver

"Freedom of the media as well as an effective and independent judiciary are central elements of our relations with Ukraine," Peter Stano, the EU foreign service spokesman, said Tuesday following new developments in the trial, in Kiev, of the alleged killers of journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016. The EU has "repeatedly called on the Ukrainian authorities" to ensure "those responsible for this atrocity [were] brought to justice", Stano said.