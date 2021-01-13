Ticker
Report: Germany's top bank cuts ties with Trump
By EUobserver
Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank, will no longer do business with outgoing US president Donald Trump-affiliated entities, according to reports in the New York Times and Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, on Tuesday. The move comes after Trump incited a lethal riot in the Capitol last week. A bank spokesman declined to comment to EUobserver for "legal reasons". The bank has reportedly loaned the Trump Organization $340m [€280m].