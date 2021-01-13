Ticker
EU urges Israel to halt West Bank settler plan
By EUobserver
The EU foreign service has urged Israel not to advance construction of 850 settler homes in Palestine's occupied West Bank, as announced in the last days of US Donald Trump's presidency. The settlements were "illegal" and an "obstacle to building trust", the EU said Tuesday. Trump also moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognised Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights from Syria, changing the map in Europe's southern neighbourhood.