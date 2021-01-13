Wednesday

13th Jan 2021

Slovak linked to journalist killing sentenced for forgery

By

An appeals court in Slovakia has upheld a ruling sentencing Marian Kocner, a businessman allegedly linked to a journalist's murder, to a 19-year jail term in a separate case of forgery, AP reported. In September, Kocner was acquitted of allegedly ordering the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova. Prosecutors have appealed that verdict. The Supreme Court will rule later on it.

EU to scrutinise Hungary 'ignoring asylum ruling'

The European Court of Justice told Hungary in December to stop forcing asylum seekers back into Serbia. The European Commission is now demanding Budapest follow the judgement - but Hungary has since reintroduced a special legal order, under Covid-19.

Opinion

The EU's urgent imperative in the Sahel

It's alarming that the EU is moving towards making development assistance conditional on the cooperation of third countries with its own migration objectives. This risks skewing priorities and undermining progress.

Column

What is needed now: real leaders

Last August, German activists almost stormed the Reichstag building to protest the government's corona measures. In the Netherlands, farmers angry at the government's policies to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions rammed the doors of local government buildings with tractors.

New law makes Russian 'privileged status' in Moldova

Following a draft law approved by Moldovan parliament, the Russian language will now get a special status as the "language of interethnic communication", and becomes mandatory for all civil servants.

