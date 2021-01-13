Ticker
Slovak linked to journalist killing sentenced for forgery
By EUobserver
An appeals court in Slovakia has upheld a ruling sentencing Marian Kocner, a businessman allegedly linked to a journalist's murder, to a 19-year jail term in a separate case of forgery, AP reported. In September, Kocner was acquitted of allegedly ordering the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova. Prosecutors have appealed that verdict. The Supreme Court will rule later on it.