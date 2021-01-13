Ticker
Slovak linked to journalist killing sentenced for forgery
By EUobserver
An appeals court in Slovakia has upheld a ruling sentencing Marián Kočner, a businessman allegedly linked to a journalist's murder, to a 19-year jail term in a separate case of forgery, AP reported. In September, Kočner was acquitted of allegedly ordering the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová. Prosecutors have appealed that verdict. The Supreme Court will rule on it later.