By EUobserver

German investigators have detained a 34-year old Australian man, the alleged operator of DarkMarket, said to be the world's largest illegal online marketplace, prosecutors in Koblenz said on Tuesday. DarkMarket was shut down on Monday, and its servers, located in Ukraine and Moldova, taken off the internet, German news wire DPA reported. The site was used for the sale of drugs, counterfeit money, stolen or falsified credit cards, and malware.